We are spending the week at the beach with our grown children and (not grown) grandchildren. The grands are about to overtake us — there’s eight of them and two on the way. Next year, that means there will be 10 adults and 10 kiddos.
Meanwhile, it’s the sweetest time of the year when we get to hang out, all 18 of us, all at the same house. We’ve done this for many years, since they decided to grow up.
It’s all different now. I remember years past, when we had days filled with sandcastles and sunburn at the beach. Now, I see my grown family all occupied with their littles, existing from one meal to the next, diapers and equipment galore, but each year bringing everyone bigger, funnier and more complicated.
I enjoy every minute, taking in all the nuances of life that I know will pass oh too quickly. Tomorrow they’ll be grown and starting the next cycle.
This year, we have those two babies baking in their proverbial ovens. It will all change next year. Funny how life revolves ... how the earth turns and brings a new wave with it.
My children are, thankfully, awesome and as funny as comedians. Sarcasm is our family language, right along with deep, thoughtful theology and the walk and talk of real, raw Christianity. There are saints here, but none of them saintly. The apples don’t fall far from the trees. I always end the week feeling not rested, not relaxed, but full to the brim with life and ribs hurting from laughing.
The empty nest is simply a conundrum. The pressure is off, so many memories in the rear-view mirror. There are so many angles to take — living sad for what is now gone, living frantic in trying to make a new path, or living with wings while enjoying what was and what will be.
The energy emanating from these young folk can be overwhelming, but also energizing.
God knew what He was doing when He gave children to the young. Children are a blessing from the Lord, the most wonderful of treasures. And in these crazy times, so are the simple pleasures of a communal meal, a patch of beach, a flotilla of kids in a pool.
I reach across to Papa Bear and touch his big paw, a moment passing between us of sheer, blissful thankfulness. God is good.
