With the sweet, cool air that wafted in right behind Hurricane Sally this week, I felt my heart go calm at the same time.
It wasn't the weather, although I'll take it. I had a day from the underworld, where I was driving like mad all over Atlanta, multi-tasking, calling, voice-texting and more, to catch up with my post-vacation workload and lots of personal things that needed dealing with.
Before and aft, I was throwing up prayers, asking God to help me; for Him to do the things that it would take for it all to work. I felt a little like I was in the Red Sea, with the waves parting just in time to give me safe passage, and then them crashing behind me while I sped down a nice, dry path in the middle. Either side of me threatened to murder me; the best thing to do being to keep my eyes on the Lord. The entire day was like the running of a gauntlet, and God kept right on ushering me through. One of those times when you can hear Him whisper, see Him move the chess pieces. He doesn't always do it that way, but I started out like a squalling baby, so I guess He decided I needed a break.
Sometime during the maelstrom of my personal hurricane, I felt the calm at the eye of it. I had an epiphany ... it's been two years since my darling Daddy died suddenly, and for the first time, I was able to accept that he is where he is supposed to be. Literally in the middle of this hellish day, I at once knew that he was okay, and that it was okay for me to accept that.
Death brings many things, but often guilt or regret. Or, it raises up the places where we haven't dealt with our relationships. Thankfully, I have few regrets or guilt when it comes to my Pa, but the wake of his passing sucked my heart to the depths, trying to figure out this hole in the universe that shouldn't be there. There I was, stuck on Interstate 285 with a thousand cars whizzing by, crying, singing and raising my hands in surrender (one at a time, ya'll). I think I will forever remember that moment, its sweetness and peace.
Funny how storms come in and wreck everything, then we have to tear down what's left and then rebuild. Better make sure that foundation's not made of sand ...
Rosemarie Norton is an artist and Realtor who lives on Magnolia Street in Villa Rica. Catch up with her at magnoliastreetrose.blogspot.com or rosemariesembellishments.com
