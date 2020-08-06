There’s lots of things to be said for walking, rather than driving, to town... that is, if you live close. It’s so much faster to whip in and out of errands when you drive, obviously. But walking is a great activity for children, old ones and young ones.
Friday, I had three of my young grandchildren with me for the day. After breakfast and one small round of cartoons, I figured we’d brave the steaming blanket of humidity to explore Villa Rica. Seven-year-old Eden was not keen on this idea, but her two brothers and Sadie the dog were game, so she was outnumbered. I tucked a $20 bill in my shirt and we headed out. The boys were hoping to spy a train that morning.
We discovered flowers, grasses, dog poo, and a quirky fairy tree along the way. They each took a turn running and touching the train rails (no worries, I was vigilant). We waved at strangers like we were in a parade, then used that special path for walkers that crosses the tracks.
There had been a great deal of meandering, so by this time they were thirsty and begging for lunch. I forgot how amazing little kids’ metabolisms can be. We saw that Chat n’ Choo was open, hurrah, but we had the wee problem of the dog. I didn’t dare leave her tethered outside, so the nice waitress seated them right at the window while Sadie and I watched outside. I whipped out my $20 and said give them brownies. It’s lunchtime and I’m their Yaya. Yayas do that stuff.
They thought they were so big, with their red velvet brownies on a plate, silverware and all. They took their time eating and walked out with an extra one. They knew Yaya doesn’t eat brownies, so they instructed me that we could give it to their Daddy when he picked them up ... they also said that he would never eat it all himself, but that he would share it with their Mama (he always shares with Mama, Yaya!) That is exactly what he did when he got to my house. Sweet that they knew it would go down that way.
As we took our time down the street, we happened upon an ice cream shop (Kenny’s Kremes). Their eyes lit up. We still had $8 and some change left, so I figured why not? They’re only kids for a little while.
The lady serving them was very patient and kind, letting them try several kinds before they settled on their choices, which they slurped down with gusto. We then took a few minutes to stop into the real estate company I work with (Southern Homes and Land), where they were “oooohed” and “aaaahed” over by my broker and our secretary. A few more detours and discoveries on the way home, and we finally arrived back, full of sugar and talk. Eden decided that it was the best day ever, after all.
It made me proud, the humans that we came across that day. There were happy waves, kind shopowners, friendly folks on the sidewalk, and in the cars that drove by. We live here in a small town, not far from a big city, but there are people working hard, making a go of difficult times. If you listen to the media, there’s nothing but hell and mayhem. I say turn off the news, take a deep breath, then take yourself on a long walk.
Rosemarie Norton is an artist and Realtor who lives on Magnolia Street in Villa Rica. Catch up with her at magnoliastreetrose.blogspot.com or rosemariesembellishments.com .
