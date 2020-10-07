Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan will be this year’s final speaker in Villa Rica’s Leadership Luncheon series.
Morgan will speak to the city’s civic and business leadership on Oct. 14 at The Venue, 150 Stone St. The event will also be live streamed over the Zoom meeting platform. The event starts with networking at 11:30 a.m.
The Leadership Luncheon series is hosted by Main Street Villa Rica and brings together executives, entrepreneurs, educational leaders and innovators from throughout the region to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities facing their respective fields.
The event is open to the public and features a lunch. Cost to enter is $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased online through the Eventbrite website. Further information, including how to view the program via Zoom, can be obtained by calling the Main Street office, 678-785-1092.
Morgan is the county’s first woman to serve as Commission Chairman. She was elected to represent District 4 of the Board of Commissioners in 2014 and was elected to the chairman’s post in 2019 in a special election to serve out the term of former Chairman Marty Smith. Morgan is unopposed on the Nov. 3 ballot to be re-elected to the seat.
She is married to Carrollton native, Jimmy Morgan. They have three children, Patrick (recent honor graduate of UGA), Michael (Junior at UGA) and Elizabeth (Freshman at UGA) along with a standard poodle, Apollo. The Morgans are active members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
