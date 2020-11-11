A Villa Rica law firm will be opening its doors to a new location this morning.
The Momtahan Law Firm has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for 10 a.m. today, Nov. 12, for its new location at 211-A South Carroll Road. The firm is owned by Matthew Momtahan, who specializes in business and real estate law. Momtahan also serves as a member of the Villa Rica City Council.
The building will also be the office of West Georgia Aerial Imagery, a drone photography business owned by former Villa Rica Mayor Jeff Reese.
Scheduled to attend the ceremony are representatives of the city government, Carroll County Board of Commissioners, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, Villa Rica Main Street, and other local business and community leaders.
Momtahan has been practicing law since 2011. He began his legal career at a specialized litigation firm in downtown Atlanta, then moved to a real estate litigation firm in Buckhead, before opening his own law practice in 2015.
He founded the Momtahan Law Firm in 2015 with a mission to serve the people of west Georgia with the same high level of service that could be found at larger Metro Atlanta law firms, but with a personal touch. His practice focuses on business & real estate litigation, personal injury, wills & probate law, and family law.
Momtahan has been recognized as a Super Lawyer Rising Star by Super Lawyer Magazine and as one of West Georgia’s 40 Under 40 by the Newspapers of West Georgia.
