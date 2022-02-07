Meyers Taylor cleared to compete in Olympic Games

Douglasville native Elana Meyers Taylor will get her shot at competing for a fourth Olympic medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
The three-time bobsled medalist was cleared over the weekend to compete following two consecutive negative COVID tests.
She tested positive for the virus on Jan. 29, shortly after traveling to China with her husband, Nic, and their two-year-old son, Nico.
While awaiting the retesting, Meyers Taylor was in isolation at her hotel. She was provided a stationary bike and dumbbells to continue her workouts.
She had to give up her spot as a flagbearer at the opening ceremony Friday, but bobsled doesn’t begin until about a week into the Olympics. Women’s monobob official training begins Feb. 10, with competition beginning Feb. 13. Training for the two-woman event starts Feb. 15, with competition beginning Feb. 18.
She has received updates from family and friends to stay abreast of what was going on.
“Fortunately I have a lot of friends internationally,” she said during a TV appearance. “They’ve been sending me notes on the track and doing different things like that. I also have tons of video from our coaches, who have just been doing everything they can to keep me engaged and keep me involved. So I’ve just been going over that as much as I can, watching video and doing whatever I can to stay ready.”
Meyers Taylor is the only woman to win three Olympic bobsled medals for the U.S., with two silvers and a bronze already in her collection. She is considered a medal contender in both the monobob and two-woman bobsledding events; monobob, with just a driver in the sled, is part of the Olympic program for the first time.
Meyers Taylor’s husband, Nic, was named as an alternate for the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s bobsled team.
“Part of the reason I started back on this whole journey is because I just wanted to show that it’s possible to come back and perform, and come back and perform at a high level,” Meyers Taylor said in the NBC interview. “The biggest thing is I wanted to at least just try. And we’ve done more than try, we’ve actually had some success.”
A story from the Associated Press was used in this report.
