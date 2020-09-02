The stage is set for a veto showdown between the Villa Rica City Council and Mayor Gil McDougal over an amended version of the city’s anti-smoking ordinance that the council approved on Aug. 25.
On Aug. 28, McDougal vetoed the amended version of a 2012 ordinance that effectively banned smoking in all public spaces in the city. That new version of the bill, adopted by council on Aug. 25, was friendlier to restaurants and other establishments that cater to those over the age of 21.
The city charter gives the mayor the power to veto any act by the council, a power that is unique to other chief executives in west Georgia. The charter specifies that four council members must vote to override the mayor’s veto to ensure the council’s action takes effect.
The amended version was passed with a 3-1 vote, with Ward 1 Council Member Shirley Marchman abstaining. Marchman, who is known for opposing all issues involving alcohol or similar matters, could therefore be the deciding vote when the council meets to consider overriding the issue.
That action must take place during the next voting session of the council, according to the city charter. The council is next scheduled to hold such a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8. The agenda for that meeting has not been set.
The old “City of Villa Rica Smoke-Free Air Ordinance” was first considered by the City Council in 2012 in response to a similarly named state law enacted in 2005. It had laid inactive until May when McDougal, responding to a complaint about outdoor public smoking, ordered that it be enforced.
But two restaurants that allow smoking in their establishments pushed back. The state anti-smoking law carves out an exception for restaurants if their service is restricted to people over 18 years of age. Villa Rica’s ordinance, however, only allows restaurants to permit smoking if they have an outdoor smoking section — and then, only if their outdoor service area is half the size of their indoor service area.
Since neither of those establishments meet that requirement, they argued that enforcing the 2012 law would harm their business, exacerbating the harm they had already faced due to the pandemic-induced economic slowdown.
Some council members, including those who supported the amended version, appeared leery of passing any law that interferes too much with the owners of a business.
But in his veto statement, McDougal noted that one of those businesses — the Cinema Tavern Reel Sports Bar & Grill on Montgomery Street — is in the heart of downtown, where city ordinances already control how businesses operate.
“The amendment that I am vetoing was designed with the sole intention of accommodating two restaurants/bars to allow smoking in those establishments under certain age restrictions,” McDougal wrote in his veto statement. “While I could have supported such a provision generally, I would have restricted those establishments to only those that do not front a sidewalk owned by the people of this city, nor in the downtown overlay generally.”
In a separate statement issued to council members last Friday, McDougal elaborated on that point, saying, “This city, indeed, this council restricts activities contained inside the four walls of businesses and on the private property of individuals every day.”
“The city doesn’t allow junk yards, junk cars at private residences, or a host of other eye sores and nuisances throughout the city,” the mayor continued. “We deny land uses to property owners, require leashes to protect life and property, restrict access to public property for pets, we even tell people how to care for their pets in the winter.”
The same day that McDougal issued that statement, Ward 3 Council Member Leslie McPherson — who voted in favor of the ordinance (and who led the fight to require pet owners to protect their animals) — took issue with McDougal’s rationale.
In an email sent to McDougal and shared with the Villa Rican, McPherson noted that “laws are amended all the time” at the behest of a group of citizens or another special interest.
“Unlike so many of the examples you cited that actually impact property values and the neighbors and businesses around them,” McPherson told McDougal, “these businesses aren’t hurting anyone. Also, to make a comparison between something like this and abusing animals is not legitimate. Unless you’ve taken a poll of the entire city, you cannot assume the community expects you to stand up in any certain way on this issue.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths each year in the United States, including more than 41,000 deaths attributed to exposure to secondhand smoke. That accounts of one-fifth of all deaths in the country each year, or 1,300 deaths every day.
The Georgia Department of Public Health also cites the hazards of secondhand smoke on a webpage that discusses the 2005 state smoke-free air act that was the basis for Villa Rica’s tougher anti-smoking law.
According to City Attorney David Mecklin, if the council fails to override McDougal’s veto, the old smoking law would still be in effect.
When he was campaigning for the office of mayor last year, McDougal discussed the unique veto power of the Villa Rica mayor, noting that “veto powers are just as powerful as they sound,” and so carry “a great deal of weight in discussions and negotiations.”
McDougal said then that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if he never issued a veto, but said he would do so “if I were unable to persuade council members on an issue that I found worthy of a veto.”
In his letter to council members last Friday, McDougal asked them to consider the larger implications of their vote to amend the ordinance.
“It is important to note and remember, this is an amendment to weaken a law already on the books, not some new radical law,” he said. “With this amendment the council signals to our citizens and our staff that the laws on the books are flexible, just complain loud enough, and we will accommodate the law for you. Worse still, we won’t accommodate the law for YOU, but we will for some.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.