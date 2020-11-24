“In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” — 1Thessalonians 5:18.
“Oh give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever.” — Psalms 107:1.
Thankfulness to God should constantly be on the lips of those whom He has saved. Today is the day we set aside for Thanksgiving. Remember, we have SO much to thank my God for, that every day should be a day of thanks giving. If you don’t think so, see me and please have a LOT of time and I can surely give you some reasons the be thankful.
Here are some thankful quotes:
Always believe that something amazing is around the corner and it has your name on it. Have faith, keep your head up. Keep your thoughts positive and keep your heart open to the Blessings on the way. Keeping it thankful. I am so blessed and I have so much to be grateful for today, tomorrow, and every day. I am blessed and I am thankful. I’ve seen better days, but I’ve also seen worse. I don’t have everything that I want, but I do have all I need. I woke up with some pains, but I woke up. My life may not be perfect, but I am BLESSED, and I am THANKFUL! Thankful Thursday Blessings.
Right now, we are so worried. We are losing loved ones, so many have lost their jobs and we seem to be living with fear and dread of the future. But we are thankful we woke up, that we’re alive. And we are thankful we have hope that better days are coming.
Quit worrying about what everybody thinks. When you come to the end of life, you’re not going to stand before people and give an account of your life. You’re going to stand before God. In life, you will fall out with people that you never thought you would. Get betrayed by people you trusted with all of your heart. And get used by people you would do anything for. But life also has a beautiful side to it. You will get loved by someone you never thought you would have. Form new friendships with people that will establish more meaningful and stronger relationships. And overcome things you never thought you would get over.
We all have chapters that end with people at some point in life. But take pride in knowing that the very best part of your book is still being written. Everything in life is easier when you don’t concern yourself with what everybody else is doing.
HAPPY THANKGIVING! And while you are eating that big dinner, think about those less fortunate than you. We did deliver some food to some families, hopefully we can do more.BE BLESSED!
