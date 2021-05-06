“And now abide faith, hope, and love, but the greatest of these is LOVE.” — Second Corinthians chapter 13.
This is considered the love chapter from Corinthians. Since Sunday is set aside to honor Mothers, and there is nothing like a Mother’s love, I wanted this article to be about Mothers and love.
A Mother is she who can take the place of others, but whose place no one else can take. There’s no way to be a perfect Mother, but a million ways to be a good one. A Mother understands what a child does not say. A Mother’s hug lasts long after she has let go. Think about the last time you talked to your Mother, just to say something nice or just because.
We’re used to asking moms for advice, calling for support, or to wish them a happy birthday. But our moms deserve more than that. This Mother’s Day, make sure she knows just how much you love and appreciate her for being the glue that holds it all together.
Successful Mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up in spite of the struggles. ALL THAT I AM, I OWE TO MY ANGEL MOTHER!
This one is for me: Mom, even though you are not physically here with me, you are right here in my heart!. Always love your Mother, as you will never get another.
Here is a poem: MOM, You are the strongest person I have ever known. I admire you for your strength, kindness, and compassion. You are my Mother, teacher, and my best friend. I know I don’t say it often enough. MOM, you mean the world to me, and every year that passes I love you even more and I am grateful for you every day. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!
My Mother passed away in 2013 and how I wish that I could say this to her and do the things we used to do together, SO, since you may still have your Mother with you, tell her that you love her; hug, kiss, and love on her as often as you can, so when she is gone, you won’t have to say, woulda, coulda, shoulda.
For the Mothers, the journey may get hard sometimes and things are not as you would want them to be, but hang in there. God said He would never leave you nor forsake you. Shed tears if you have to, just don’t give up! Never be ashamed of your story, of who you are, or what you have been through. It’s what you’ve OVERCOME that has made you the strong WOMAN you are today.
Your story may be the hope, strength, and courage that speaks to the heart and inspires someone else’s life. He’ll make a way where there seems to be no way. Jesus said in John 14 and 6 that He is the way.
A little humor: It’s not easy being a mother; if it was men would do it!
Happy Mother’s Day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.