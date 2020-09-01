"If someone says, 'I love God,' and hates his brother, he is a liar, for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen, how can he love God whom he has not seen?" 1 John 4:21.
With ALL the hatred in the world today, we need to really think and meditate on this scripture. God is sending us so many warnings. Stop quoting 2 Chronicles 7:14 and live it; just think what this world would be like!
A smart person knows what to say, a wise person knows when to say it. Maturity comes when you stop making excuses and start making changes. In the end, Satan is the true enemy and we need to pray for God to, “Change the hearts of those he is using to perpetuate hate and discrimination!” Instead, we are attacking and/or killing those who would point it out.
We are blaming the symptoms for what the disease is causing and ignoring the disease itself. In the end, we all die. Forgiveness, on the other hand, is for those who are strong enough to move on. After all, the best revenge is to be unlike the person who hurt you. The best revenge is living well, in a way that creates peace in your heart. The Holy Spirit has already given you the ability to overcome anything. It’s time to walk in the power God has given you. Don't forget that God removed His Glory and anointing from King Saul because he was "ALMOST" completely obedient to the word of God.
Are you completely or partially faithful to your instructions from God? Do you want God to completely or partially anoint you? Do you want God to completely or partially bless you?
Ten things you should want your children to remember about growing up: 1. Their parents loved each other. Not perfectly but passionately and purposefully. 2. We loved our children with actions, not just words. 3. We found joy in helping them discover God’s purpose for their life. 4. We walked by faith, not formula. We prayed together. 5. We said “I’m Sorry” when we were wrong. 6. Our home was filled with laughter and music. Lots of music. 7. Mealtimes were important. 8. Children were wanted and welcomed. 9. It was okay to make mistakes. It was not okay to wallow in them. 10. Our love for God motivated us to love other people, and we did.
