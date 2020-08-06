“The Lord is slow to anger and great in power, and will not at all acquit (free someone from a criminal charge by a verdict of not guilty) the wicked.” —Nahum 1:3.
God is slow to get angry, but when He is ready to punish, even the earth trembles. Often people avoid God because they see evildoers in the world and hypocrites in the church. They don’t realize that because God is slow to anger, He gives His true followers time to share His love and truth with evildoers, but judgment will come; God will not allow sin to go unchecked forever.
When you wonder why God doesn’t punish evil immediately, we must remember that if He did, none of us would be here. We can all be thankful that God gives people time to turn to Him.
If you are ever in a confused state of mind and don’t know what to do, talk to God — no breath is lost. Walk with God, no strength is lost. Wait for God, no time is lost. Trust in God, you will never be lost. The secret to living well and longer is, eat half, walk double, laugh triple, and love without measure. Some roads you need to take alone — no family, no friends, no partners. Just you and Jesus.
In 2 Samuel the 16th chapter, you will see where David took in Jonathan’s crippled son and blessed him, but there was a man from Saul’s house that kept cursing and throwing stones at David along the road because he thought David had something to do with Saul’s death. He and his men ignored the man.
Maintaining your composure in the face of unjustified criticism can be a trying experience and emotionally draining, but if you can’t stop it, it is best just to ignore it. Just remember that God knows what you are going through, and He will clear you if you are right.
In this life you will have dust thrown at you. Dust of pain, bills to be paid, and dust of sickness. Just remember the enemy will throw dust, but it does not matter; in the name of Jesus, the dust will settle, and the only thing it takes to settle the dust is a little rain.
Ella Fitzgerald sang a song that says “into each life some rain must fall ... Into each heart, some tears must fall. But someday, the sun will shine.”
This means that bad or unfortunate things will happen to everyone at some time. Rain is grace. GOD BLESS!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.