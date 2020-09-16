"I am always aware of the Lord's presence; he is near, and nothing can shake me. And so I am thankful and glad, and I feel completely secure." Psalm 16:8.
Like David, all believers can have a sense of security. Just like unbelievers, we are going to go through some things; the difference is they have a sense of hopelessness but as believers, we know what is right and important in God’s eyes and He will keep us on the right path.
When I am alone, God is my comforter, When I am nothing, God is my everything, When I am lonely, God is my song and joy. When I am weak and helpless, God is my strength. I forgive people, but that doesn’t mean I accept their behavior or trust them. I forgive them for myself, so I let go and move on with my life.
Weak people revenge, strong people forgive, and intelligent people ignore. When storms come your way, just remember you know the master of the wind; when sickness finds you, just remind yourself you know the Great Physician; when your heart gets broken, just say I know the Potter. It doesn’t matter what we face or go through, Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. He is everything we need.
My body sometimes feels sore, but it works. I don’t sleep well some nights, but I do wake up to face another day. My wallet is not full, but my stomach is. I don’t have everything I want, but I have everything I need. And I have God to thank for that.
Pray this prayer with me: Lord, on my bad day I seek You, on my good day I thank You, on my great days I praise You. Thank You, God, for always being here for me.
BE BLESSED!!
