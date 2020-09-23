“The words of the Lord are pure words, like silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times.” — Psalm 12:6.
Sincerity and truth are extremely valuable because they are rare. Many people are liars, deceivers, flatterers; they think they can get what they want by deception. When we feel trust no longer exists, our only hope is the word of God.
Since His words are flawless as pure silver, we need to really listen and read His words. I think I will drop some nuggets today. Please enjoy!
God is able “to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think; according to the power that work in us”, Ephesians 3:20.
Way maker, Miracle worker, Promise keeper, Light in the darkness, MY GOD, that is Who You are! It takes nine months to be born into this world, but only one second to get taken out. That’s why I wake up and thank God every morning. Just waking up is a BLESSING! Never forget yesterday, but always live for today, you never know what tomorrow may bring or what it will take away.
Nobody has your back like your MAMA. Love her while she is still alive.
We are all blessed today with the gift of life. Help others who need it. Thank God and let’s make something today.
Think of others who are less fortunate. One positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.
I don’t know a lot of things, but three things I do know: There is a GOD, His word is true; Stay close to Him and He will see you through. Let every day be a chance. A chance to a better person, chance to enjoy life to its fullest, a chance to correct mistakes, a chance to forgave and ask for forgiveness, a chance to love and be loved.
Don’t miss the chance you received from God as you wake up this day. My body sometimes feel sore but it works. I don’t sleep well most nights but I do wake up to fight another day. My wallet is not full but my stomach is. I don’t have all the things I ever wanted, but I do have everything I ever need. I’m thankful because although my life is by no means perfect, it’s my life and I’m happy.
Thank You God. GRACE and PEACE!
