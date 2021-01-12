"Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God." 1 John 4:7.
Everyone believes that love is important, but love is usually thought of as a feeling; in reality, love is a choice and an action. God is the source of our love, He loved us so much that He sacrificed His Son for us.
If you read the entire fourth chapter, and part of the fifth, you will see the word LOVE more than 30 times. Love yourself enough to just be who you are. There will be those who love you for being you, and there will be those who aren’t going to like you no matter who you are. Just keep on loving yourself.
Something good for the New Year: Looking behind, I am filled with gratitude. Looking forward, I am filled with vision. Looking upwards, I am filled with strength. Looking within, I discover peace.
My granddaughter put this on Facebook: “ How long will you lay around lamenting over what was? Accept what is, prepare for what’s to come, and stop mourning over what was.”
Don’ let the troubles of life bring you down. No matter how big your struggles, God has the power to conquer all things. Become so confident in who you are that no one’s opinion, reaction, or behavior can rock you. Learn to love without condition, talk without bad intention, give without any reason, and most of all, care for people without any expectation.
To all my faithful readers; have a blessed 2021 year stay safe, keep GOD in your life, and always remember, I love you and there is nothing you can do about it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.