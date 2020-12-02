"But he said to her, you speak as one of the foolish women speak. Shall we indeed accept good from God, and shall we not accept adversity? In all this Job did not sin with his lips." Job 2:10.
If you read the first chapter of Job, you will see where God allowed the devil to take ALL Job had. Yet his faith sustained him.
Many people think that believing in God protects them from trouble, so when trouble comes, they question God’s goodness and justice. But the message of Job is that you should not give up on God because He allows you to have bad experiences. Faith in God does not guarantee personal prosperity, and not having it does not guarantee troubles in this life.
God is able to rescue us from suffering, but He may allow suffering to come for reasons we cannot understand. At times like this, satan is trying to get us to doubt God and lose faith. If we always knew why we were suffering, our faith would have no room to grow.
One of the sources of sin is ourselves and we are the one responsible, and this not only affects us but others.
All our suffering does not come from satan; sometime we can bring it on ourselves, and then sometimes God allows it to happen because of our disobedience. And sometimes it is to see how we handle it to be an example to someone else --and to test our faith.
Make sure you test positive for Faith. Keep distance from Doubt, and isolate from Fear. Trust God through it all. Look for something positive in each day, even if some days you have to look a little harder. Let the challenges make you stronger. I’m thankful for so many things in my life, but most of all, I’m thankful for GOD. Without Him, I would have nothing to be thankful for.
God knows your heart and is not as concerned with your words as He is with the attitude of your heart.
Funny thing about getting older: your eyesight starts to get weaker but your ability to see through people gets much better.
God knows you are tired. He knows it’s difficult for you, but you must also know that He would never place you in a situation that you can’t handle. May God listen to all your prayers and bless everyone who’s reading this.
When what you say doesn’t line up with what you do, then what you do is speaking louder than what you say.
Thankful Thursday! New week blessings. Choose to have an amazing beautiful week, so start early for next week. On Monday, choose to be kind. On Tuesday, choose to be patient. On Wednesday, choose to be hopeful. On Thursday, choose to be at peace. On Friday, choose to be giving. On Saturday, choose to be forgiving. On Sunday, choose to be blessed. And every day, choose to be prayerful and thankful.
SPREAD SOME JOY AND LOVE THIS WEEKEND! PEACE!
