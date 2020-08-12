“Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen.” —Hebrews 11:1.
Make sure you test positive for faith. Keep your distance from doubt, and isolate yourself from fear. Trust in God through it all. Cherish those you have in your life because you never know when God will need them back.
The best way to move forward is to stop looking back. No matter what is going on in your life, DON’T QUIT. No matter what obstacles you face or heartache you feel, DON’T QUIT. Someone is praying for you and you will make it through this. God is on your side.
I believe God is giving the world the biggest altar call in recent history. It is time to get our hearts right and fix our faith in Him. Sometimes God allows us to go through difficult times, even as a result of the wicked actions of others. Yet whatever we have to endure, no matter how unfair or unjust, we can be sure that God will use it for good. With ANGELS surrounding you, GOD in front of you, LOVE behind you, and FAITH inside you, you will never go wrong.
Let them judge you, let them misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. Their opinions aren’t your problem. You stay kind, committed to love, and free in your authenticity. No matter what they do or say, don’t you dare doubt your worth or the beauty of your truth, just KEEP ON SHINING as you do.
I’ve seen better days, but I’ve also seen worse. I don’t have everything I want, but I do have all that I need. I woke up with some aches and pains, but I woke up. My life may not be perfect, but I AM BLESSED!
Don’t break a bird’s wings and then tell it to fly. Don’t break a heart and then tell it to love. Don’t break a soul and then tell it to be happy. Don’t see the worse in a person and then expect them to see the best in you. Don’t judge people and expect them to stand by your side. Don’t play with fire and expect to stay safe.
LIFE IS ABOUT GIVING AND TAKING! You cannot expect to give bad and receive good. You cannot expect to give hate and expect to receive love. So if you’re willing to see a positive change in your life, you must be willing to be that change itself. May the God of PEACE be with you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.