“Then He said to them, ‘Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.’ They immediately left their nets and followed Him.” — Matthew 4:19-20.
Pastor Charles Stanley told us Sunday what to do if you want to be a follower. 1. You have to be born again- John 3:3. 2. Pray- Luke 6:12. 3. Listen to Him-Matthew 17:5. 4. Believe Him-John 3:16 5. Obey Him- John 8:12. Love Him-Mark 12:30. Share Him-Matthew 28;19. Serve Him- John 12:26. 9. Suffer for Him- Philippians 1:29.
Every day God thinks of you — Psalm 68:16, Every hour God looks after you — 2 Thessalonians 3:3. Every minute God cares for you — 1 Peter 5:7. Because every second He loves you — Jeremiah 31:3. Don’t bother to give God instructions; just report for duty. Let today be the kind of day that you forget to worry about your worries because you’re so wrapped in worshipping the One who takes them all away. God has placed you where you’re in this very moment for a reason. Remember that He is working everything out. God help me see when I am in the way!
Things money can’t buy: Manners, morals, respect, character, common sense, trust, patience, class, integrity, and love.
Our Nation is hurting. Lord, we need You. Please sweep through and heal this land. Restore our strength, renew our minds, and cast out anything that is not of You. In Your Son Jesus’ name. AMEN. Faith doesn’t always take you out of the problem, it takes you through the problem. Faith doesn’t always take you away from the pain, it gives you the ability to handle the pain. Faith doesn’t always take you out of the storm, it calms you in the midst of the storm.
Ignorance and stupidity are not the same. Ignorance is not knowing what to do; Stupidity is to continue doing what you know is wrong ... May The Holy Father bless us with a functioning brain. Will someone help me to brag about GOD, I’ll start. He is a Healer. Remember: When you think you can’t put your into words, God hears your heart.
