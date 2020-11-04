“The eyes of the Lord are in every place, keeping watch on the evil and the good.” — Proverbs 14:3.
At times it may seem that God has let evil run rampant in the world and we wonder if He even notices it. But God sees everything clearly, both the evil actions and the evil intentions behind them. He cares and is active in our world. Right now, His work may not be seen, but don’t give up — one day He will wipe out evil and punish the evildoers, just like He will reward those that do His will.
Okay, let’s see how many books of the Bible did you find! Here is the paragraph from last week:
“This is a most remarkable puzzle. Someone found in the seat pocket on a flight to Honolulu, keeping himself occupied for hours. One man from Illinois worked on this while fishing from his John boat. Roy Clark studied it while playing his banjo, Elaine Viets mentioned it in her column once. One woman Judges the Job to be so involving she brews a cup of tea to help calm her nerves. There will be some names there that are very easy to spot ... that is a fact. Some people will soon find themselves in a jam, especially since the names are not necessarily capitalized. The truth is, from the answer we get, we are forced to admit it usually takes a minister or scholar to see some of them at the worst. Something in our genes is responsible for the difficulty we have. Those able to find all of them will hear great lamentations from those who have to be shown. One revelation may help, books like Timothy and Samuel may occur without their numbers and punctuation or spaces in the middle are normal. A chipper attitude will help you compete. Remember there are actually 23 books of the Bible lurking somewhere in this paragraph.”
With Angels surrounding you, GOD IN FRONT OF YOU, love behind you, and faith inside you, you will never go wrong. Don’t saddle up with regrets. They make the worst riding buddies. Leave them behind. Love the people who treat you right and forget about the ones who don’t. Believe that everything happens for a reason. If the ride offers you a chance, take it, if it changes your life, let it. Your ride may not have been easy, but if it is regret-free, in the end, it will be worth it.
PEACE and JOY!
