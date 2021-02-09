Read Habakkuk 1,2, and 3. It is a short book, but very powerful.
It tells us about struggles and doubts, God’s sovereignty, and giving us hope. God wants us to come to Him with our struggles and doubts, but you may not get the answers you are looking for. Don’t quit, trust Him.
God is still in control of this world despite that it seems like evil is winning. He does not overlook sin. He is the Creator and all powerful. He has a plan!
As Jesse Jackson says, “KEEP HOPE ALIVE”. That means going beyond our unpleasant experiences to the joy of knowing God. We live by trusting in Him. Our hope comes from God. Just know that He will love us and guard our relationship with Him forever.
Faith doesn’t always take you out of the problem, faith takes you through the problem. Faith doesn’t always take away the pain, faith gives you the ability to handle the pain. Faith doesn’t always take you out of the storm, faith calms you in the midst of the storm. God has a tendency of picking up a nobody, to be somebody, in front of everybody, without consulting anybody.
You better stop disliking people over what you heard and be thankful God isn’t disliking you over what He knows. Our purpose is to please God not people. God’s love is the only love that never falters and never fails. Take comfort in your faith and know that God truly loves you, now and forever.
If you know you’ve been good to someone and they’ve done you wrong, wish them well and just chill. God works in mysterious ways. Everybody isn’t your friend; just because they hang around you and laugh with you doesn’t mean they are your friend. People pretend well. At the end of the day, real situations expose fake people, so pay attention. Someday everything will make perfect sense.
So, for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.
MISTAKES are proof that you are TRYING!!! We need to accept that we won't ALWAYS make the right DECISIONS -- that we will SCREW UP royally sometimes. Understand that FAILURE is not the opposite of SUCCESS -- Its part of SUCCESS!!! CHRISTIANS are not PERFECT, we make MISTAKES, and we MESS UP, but God's GRACE is BIGGER than our SINS!! Keep trusting God and His Word!! Promise YOURSELF to FORGET the MISTAKES of the PAST and PRESS ON to the greater achievements of the FUTURE!!! MISTAKES are only PRECIOUS life lessons that can be only be learned the HARD way!!!
In honor of Black History Month, here are a few inventions by Blacks:
Madam C.J. Walker invented hair products, Augustus Garrett the traffic light, George Crum the potato chip, Garrett Morgan the gas mask, Dr. Charles Richard Drew the blood bank to preserve blood plasma, Phillip Downing the mailbox, Charles Brooks the street sweeper truck, George Grant the golf tee, William Purvis the fountain pen, Thomas Stewart the mop and railroad crossing indicator, and Dr. Daniel Hale William open heart surgery.
BE BLESSED, stay safe and wear those masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.