“I acknowledged my sin to You, and my iniquity I have not hidden from You.” — Psalm 32:5.
We live in an age where sin is winked at and where God is treated as one who is indulgent, softhearted, and understanding; tolerant of those who break His command- ments. People find it hard to believe that God hates anything, including sin.
God has not forgotten about sin, although some may pretend it doesn’t exist. He hates sin because He loves us, and He knows what happens to us because of sin. Sin is a deadly cancer, leaving suffering and death in its wake. Left unforgiven, sin leads to an eternity apart from God, into Hell. He hates sin because of what it does to us. So, confess your sins today. DON’T WAIT! Receive God’s forgiveness and restoration so that you might be of use to Him and enjoy His love forever.
Once a man was asked: what did you gain by regularly praying to God? The man replied, nothing — but let me tell you what I lost. Anger, ego, greed, depression, insecurity, and fear of death.
Sometimes the answer to our prayers is not gaining but losing, which ultimately is the gain.
On my bad days, I seek You, on my good days I thank You, on my great days I praise You, but every day I need You. Thank You, God, for always being here for me.
A dead battery can’t jump another dead battery. Get away from people who can’t charge your spirit when you need a jump Remember, whenever you’re in a position to help someone, be glad and always do it because God’s answering someone else’s prayers through you.
Let’s bow our heads and pray: (The whole world needs to be praying this right now):
Eternal Father, You made the whole World stop spinning for a while. You silenced the noise that we all have created. You made us bend our knees again and ask for a Miracle. You closed Your Churches so we will realize how dark our World is without You in it. You humbled the proud and powerful. The economy is crashing, businesses are closing. We were very proud, we thought that everything we have, everything we possess, was the result of our hard work. We have forgotten that it was always Your grace and mercy that made us who we are.
We’re running in circles looking for some cure to this disease, when in fact we need to humble ourselves and ask You for guidance and wisdom. We’ve been living our lives like we will be here on Earth forever, like there’s no Heaven. Maybe these trials are Your mercy in disguise. Maybe this virus is actually Your way of purifying us and cleansing our soul, bringing us back to YOU.
Today as these words travel the internet, may all who see them join their hearts and hands together in prayer! Asking for forgiveness and asking for healing and protection from this virus ... GOD just wipe it from the Earth!
Father, You have been patiently waiting for us. We’re so sorry for ignoring Your voice ... and in our selfish ways, we’ve sometimes forgotten that YOU are GOD! You only need to say the words and our souls shall all be healed. We ask these things in Jesus’ name!... Amen
