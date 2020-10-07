"This is the day that the Lord has made; I will rejoice and be glad in it." Psalm 118:24.
There are days when the last thing we want to do is rejoice, but we can always be honest with God. Tell Him how you truly feel and He will give you a reason to rejoice. Seize the day with all your might as you awaken from a peaceful night. Take on life’s challenge heart, for each day is a brand-new start.
Dear God, grant me the serenity to stop beating myself for not doing things perfectly, the courage to forgive myself because I’m working on doing better, and the wisdom to know that You love me just THE WAY I AM. No one will ever love you more than Jesus.
IF YOU ONLY DO WHAT YOU'VE ALREADY DONE, YOU WILL NEVER DO WHAT YOU'VE NEVER DONE. GET OUT OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE. When storms come your way just remember you know the Master of the wind; when sickness finds you, remind yourself you know the great Physician; when your heart gets broken, just say I know the Potter. It doesn’t matter what we face or go through. He is everything we need.
Solomon asked for wisdom and God added wealth. Abraham asked for a son and God gave him generations. May God give you more than you ask for in Jesus’ name. Be patient, sometimes you have to go through the worst to get to the best. Your blessing is coming. If you’re going to put someone down, put them down on your prayer list! Keep putting out good, it will come back to you tenfold in unexpected ways.
Never regret a day in your life; good days give happiness, bad days give experience, worse days give lessons, and best days give memories. When I am alone, God is my Comforter. When I am nothing, God is God is my Everything. When I am sad and lonely, God is my song and my joy. When I am weak and helpless, God is my strength.
I am going to end this with the words of a song I heard. I want to see Jesus. I’m living to see Jesus; I want to see Jesus . It’s not about me, but it’s all about Him. I want to see Him someday. PEACE!
