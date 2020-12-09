“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” — Romans 12:12.
In your happy moments, Praise God. In your difficult moments, seek God. In your quiet moments, worship God. In every moment, THANK GOD! i’m not going to make any plans of how I want 2021 to go; I really want God to take the lead.
I read this and I thought it was worth sharing during these perilous times, where it seems like people just don’t care.
There was a snake that crawled over a sharp saw and was cut. In anger, the snake wrapped the saw with its thick body and proceeded to squeeze the life out of the saw. With each angry squeeze, it felt more pain but continued because it wasn’t going to let the saw get away with the pain it caused it. The snake, refusing to let go of the saw, eventually died; not knowing the whole time, he needed to let go of the initial pain and focus on its future and where it was going. Instead, the snake, unfortunately, lost its life and didn’t even see it coming.
Control your anger, forgive those that hurt you, and don’t give people or things power over you. It can ultimately kill you.
A meaningful life is not being rich, not being popular, not being perfect. It’s about being real, being humble, being able to share ourselves and touch the lives of others. Don’t let yourself wake up with yesterday’s issues troubling your mind. Refuse to live backward, see each day as a new chapter.
According to the younger generation, my mama and daddy were apparently abusive to us when we were children. We were scared to get in trouble. They made us do household jobs, made us go to church, go to school. Gave us a curfew, and whipped our bottom when we did wrong. They even made us go get the switch that they used on us. They put food on the table and we were expected to eat it. They put clothes on our backs and we were expected to wear them. They insisted that we do our best in school, at our job, and to take pride in our work. We grew up with morals, and a good work ethic, and to respect the law and our elders. I thank God every day for my Mama and Daddy!
Although mine are gone, I still remember all the things they taught me and praise God for my raising. Scripture says, “train up a child in the way they should go and he will not depart from it”, Proverbs 22:6. They may stray away, but they don’t forget.
Stop worrying, God has a plan for you. I know this is a repeat, but read it and chew on it:
Sin will take you farther than you want to go, cost you more than you want to pay and keep you longer than you want to stay. If a tiny virus can do this much damage, imagine what a mustard size faith can do. Keep faith in God through all times. He will pull us through. There isn’t a mask big enough to protect us from everything going on in the world today. We need to suit up with the WHOLE ARMOR of GOD!
