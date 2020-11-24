Editor's Note: Due to a production error, a paragraph in Mrs. Marchman's column did not display properly. In a paragraph inviting her readers to find the names of 23 books of the Bible hiding inside, the names should have been displayed with underlined and bold-faced letters:
“This is a most remarkable puzzle. Someone found in the seat pocket on a flight to Honolulu, keeping himself occupied for hours. One man from Illinois worked on this while fishing from his John boat. Roy Clark studied it while playing his banjo, Elaine Viets mentioned it in her column once. One woman Judges the Job to be so involving she brews a cup of tea to help calm her nerves. There will be some names there that are very easy to spot ... that is a fact. Some people will soon find themselves in a jam, especially since the names are not necessarily capitalized. The truth is, from the answer we get, we are forced to admit it usually takes a minister or scholar to see some of them at the worst. Something in our genes is responsible for the difficulty we have. Those able to find all of them will hear great lamentations from those who have to be shown. One revelation may help, books like Timothy and Samuel may occur without their numbers and punctuation or spaces in the middle are normal. A chipper attitude will help you compete. Remember there are actually 23 books of the Bible lurking somewhere in this paragraph.”
