“Be diligent to present yourself approved God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the Word of truth.” — 2 Timothy 2:15.
To handle the word of truth correctly, we must study what the word of God says so we can understand what it means. We should build our lives on His word and build His word into our lives. Consistent and diligent study of God’s word is vital, otherwise, we may find ourselves neglecting God and our true purpose for living.
If you remember two weeks ago, I shared a story that, if you read it, you would have to find 23 books of the Bible in the story and that I would give you the answer the next week. So I hope you kept the paper, or at least the article.
Well, here is the one with the answer:
“This is a most remarkable puzzle. Someone found in the seat pocket on a flight to Honolu{lu, keeping himself occupied for hours. One man from Illinois worked on this while fishing from his {John boat. Roy Clark studied it while playing his ban{jo, Elaine Viets mentioned it in her column once. One woman Judges the Job to be so involving s{he brews a cup of tea to help calm her nerves. There will be some names there that are very easy to spot ... that is a f{act. Some people will soon find themselves in a jam, especially since the names are not necessarily capitalized. The truth is, from the answer we get, we are forced to admit it usually takes a minister or scholar to see some of them at the worst. Something in our genes is responsible for the difficulty we have. Those able to find all of them will hear great lamentations from those who have to be shown. One revelation may help, books like Timothy and Samuel may occur without their numbers and punctuation or spaces in the middle are normal. A chipper attitude will help you compete. Remember there are actually 23 books of the Bible lurking somewhere in this paragraph.”
I know this was something a little different and I truly hope you enjoyed it. Here are some Thankful Thursday Blessings:
Yes, I’m old school. I have good manners; I show others respect and I will always help those who need me. It’s not because I’m old fashioned, it’s because I was raised properly. I fall, I rise. I make mistakes, I live, I learn. I’ve been hurt, but I’m alive. I’m human, I’m not perfect, but I’M THANKFUL!
LIFE is SHORT. Time is fast. No replay, no rewind. So, enjoy every moment as it comes. Remember, never put your key to happiness in someone else’s pocket. Speak with HONESTY, Think with SINCERITY, Act with INTEGRITY, and do ALL things with LOVE.
Have a Blessed Thursday!
