"Now, faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen." Hebrews 11:1.
The beginning point of faith is believing in God’s character; He is who He says He is. The endpoint is believing in God’s promises; He will do what He says. When we believe that God will fulfill His promises even though we don’t immediately see those promises materializing, we demonstrate true faith.
You never know the true impact you have on those they have around you. You never know how much someone needed that smile you gave them. You never know how much your kindness turned someone’s entire life around. You never know how much someone needed that long hug or deep talk. So, don’t wait to be kind. Don’t wait for someone else to be kind first. Don’t wait for better circumstances, or for someone to change. Just be kind, because you never know how much someone needs it.
This is by Nikki Banas. Mercy is when He spares us from bad things we deserve. Blessings are when He is generous with both. Truly, we can never run out of reasons to thank Him. Having somewhere to go is a HOME. Having someone to love is a FAMILY. Having both is a BLESSING. Prayers don’t have to be long and eloquent. They need only come from a sincere and humble heart. Sometimes it’s better to just let things be, let people go. Don’t fight for closure, don’t ask for explanations, don’t expect answers, and don’t expect people to understand where you are coming from. Some people think that worshipping God is just by singing and dancing, but true worship is by living according to His Word. A cell phone without a battery is useless, a guitar without strings is useless, LIFE without GOD is useless. Everyone needs a hug. It is fat-free, sugar-free, and requires no batteries. It also relieves pain and depression. Hug someone today. Even with the distancing, just show some love.
Listen Up: MAIL IN, WALK IN, STUMBLE IN, DRIVE IN. JUST GET IN AND VOTE! We are in crucial times and in need of every vote. God didn’t remove the Red Sea. He parted it. God doesn’t always remove your problems, but He will make a way to get through them. Faith doesn’t always take you out of the problem. Faith takes you through the problem. Faith doesn’t always take away the pain, it gives you the ability to handle the pain. Faith doesn’t always take you out of the storm, it calms you in the midst of the storm.
As we go through life, we start to understand that it’s not important to have a lot of friends, what truly matters is that we have REAL FRIENDS. GRACE and PEACE!
