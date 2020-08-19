“The joy of the Lord is your strength.” — Nehemiah 8:10.
Sometimes the reason we’re frustrated is because we’re trying to change things that only God can change. You can’t make people do what’s right. You can pray for them, you can encourage them, but they have their own free will.
Don’t let them steal your joy. You are not responsible for other people’s happiness. You cannot keep everyone in your life happy. You’re responsible for your own happiness. What you need is JOY, which comes from the Lord. Things and people make you happy, but only God can give you joy.
RECIPE FOR LIVING: A measure full of laughter for every single hour, and several drops of humor to keep from growing sour. A pinch or two of discipline, and countless pats of love. A cup of faith (blended with prayer) drawn from the well above. A large amount of thankfulness and understanding too, will make your living fluffy and light. The frosting’s up to you.
RECIPE FOR HAPPINESS: Take two hearts full of love, one handful of generosity, and a dash of understanding. Sprinkle generously with kindness. Add plenty of faith and hope. Mix well. Spread over a period of a lifetime. Serve generously to everyone you meet.
Control what you can. Pray about what you can’t. Patience is not about waiting, but how we act when things take longer than we expect.
Staying positive doesn’t mean you have to be happy all the time. It means that even on hard days you know that there are better days coming. That which is meant to leave you broken can be used by God to make you brave.
Jesus never says, ”Get cleaned up and then come in, ‘He says, “Come in, I’ll clean you up.” Sometimes we don’t realize the Blessings we have until we no longer have them. Appreciate all the Blessings in your life and take none for granted.
Be happy, be yourself. If others don’t like it, let them be. Do not chase people. Be you, do your own thing and work hard. The right people who belong in your life will come to you and stay. Happiness is a choice and life isn’t about pleasing everybody.
Stay strong and keep trusting in the LORD!
