Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Carrollton man who attacked a family and other residents on Saturday when they didn’t believe that “aliens touched him,” authorities say.
Dominique Santez McPherson, 27, was booked Sunday and charged with four counts of terroristic threats and acts, one count of simple assault, two counts of criminal damage to property to the second degree, one count of burglary to the second degree, and battery, according to a Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Smith Lake Road in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, deputies were told that the person doing the shooting had fled the scene, but McPherson was located down the road and placed under arrest.
Before his arrest, witnesses told authorities McPherson was upset because he had supposedly been touched by aliens. Witnesses ignored him, but that apparently angered McPherson and resulted in him threatening everyone, according to the report.
Police said that during the episode, McPherson walked in front of a van, driven by a mother with her three children inside, and began to hit the vehicle with a metal pole and threatened the occupants. Deputies said McPherson broke the rear driver’s side window during the incident.
McPherson is then alleged to have turned to another person’s parked vehicle. The owner said that he heard loud bangs from inside his home, and when he stepped outside, he saw someone hitting his Ford Explorer with a wooden 2-by-4. McPherson is alleged to have also threatened the owner with an old shotgun loaded with pellets, according to the report.
All in all, deputies said McPherson caused approximately $1,900 worth of damage to the two vehicles.
As of Monday evening, McPherson’s bond had been set at $20,000 and he was still in custody of the Carroll County Jail.
