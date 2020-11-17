Villa Rica Police are investigating a Monday afternoon bank robbery and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.
On Monday at 3 p.m., police in Villa Rica were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Synovus Bank on Highway 61.
According to the police, the suspect gave the bank teller a note which demanded money. After the robbery, he fled the scene.
Police cannot disclose the amount of currency taken in a robbery and as of Tuesday afternoon, no suspects had been identified.
The suspect was described as a white male, with brown hair, wearing a grey hoodie, red sunglasses, and a red face covering.
Law enforcement is asking that anyone who has information to contact Detective Matt Weingarten at (678) 840-1321 or call Crime Stoppers at (770) 838-7867.
