Bank Robbery Photo

Villa Rica Police say this man robbed the Synovus Bank on Highway 61 on Monday.

 Photo courtesy of the Villa Rica Police Department

Villa Rica Police are investigating a Monday afternoon bank robbery and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.

On Monday at 3 p.m., police in Villa Rica were notified of a robbery that occurred at the Synovus Bank on Highway 61.

According to the police, the suspect gave the bank teller a note which demanded money. After the robbery, he fled the scene.

Police cannot disclose the amount of currency taken in a robbery and as of Tuesday afternoon, no suspects had been identified.

The suspect was described as a white male, with brown hair, wearing a grey hoodie, red sunglasses, and a red face covering.

Law enforcement is asking that anyone who has information to contact Detective Matt Weingarten at (678) 840-1321 or call Crime Stoppers at (770) 838-7867.