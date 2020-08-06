Villa Rica’s Main Street program has been recognized by the state Department of Community Affairs for the month of August.
Each month, the state agency recognizes a “Main Street of the Month,” and Villa Rica’s program was recently chosen for this month.
The Main Street program is designed to help communities develop and maintain their central business districts through a variety of programs, including ones focused on historic preservation, small business development, private investment and increasing tourism. Main Street programs are active in over 100 communities throughout the state.
Villa Rica’s Main Street program “has helped Villa Rica further build our community through preservation-based economic development using a proven four-point approach: Economic Vitality, Design, Promotion and Organization,” said Janet Chumley, Villa Rica Main Street Manager
The city’s program is a designated Classic Main Street Community by the state of Georgia and nationally accredited by the National Main Street Center. All Classic Main Street communities are required to meet 10 standards for accreditation. They place an emphasis on historic preservation, education, and economic development leading itself to an active and vibrant downtown.
The Georgia Main Street Program began in 1980. The initiative now serves as one of the largest Main Street networks in the country. Villa Rica is one of 118 Main Street Cities in Georgia.
“We are so excited and proud to have received this honor for the Department of Community Affairs,” Chumley said. “This award attributes a lot to the quality of life events that we are putting on downtown as well as the really successful sustainability of the business mix that we have.”
