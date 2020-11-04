Incumbent U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is headed to a Jan. 5 runoff against Democratic rival Rev. Raphael Warnock following Tuesday night's election.
However, Georgia's other U.S. Senate race remained close early Wednesday, with Republican Sen. David Perdue maintaining a 51% lead against Democrat Jon Ossoff, with just shy of 47%. The results of two of Georgia's 159 counties were yet to be tallied, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's website.
Loeffler and Warnock were the top vote-getters against a field of over 20 challengers for the seat that Loeffler filled upon the early retirement of former Sen. Johnny Isakson. Among those challengers were U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who garnered 20.5% of the statewide vote.
Meanwhile, in the races to represent west Georgia in the U.S. Congress, both incumbents appeared set to return to Washington.
Drew Ferguson, the Republican incumbent for the Third Congressional District, received 65% of the vote across all 13 counties of the district, according to final, unofficial results. His challenger, Democrat Val Almonord, received 35% of the vote.
The district includes Carroll, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties. It also includes parts of Fayette, Henry, and Muscogee counties.
And in the race for the 13th Congressional District, which includes all of Douglas County, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. David Scott was well in the lead early Wednesday against Republican challenger Becky Hites.
With all but one county left to be counted according to the Secretary of State's website, Scott had 76% of the vote while Hites was trailing with 23.5%.
In addition to Douglas, the district includes portions of Clayton, Cobb, Fayette, Fulton, and Henry counties.
In both the Senate and Third Congressional District races, voters in Carroll County on Tuesday showed they preferred the incumbents to continue to represent the state in Washington.
In the special election for the Senate seat currently held by Loeffler, final unofficial results showed that Loeffler had 38% of the votes in Carroll County, while Collins had 26%, and Warnock had 20%.
But in Douglas, it was Warnock who had the preference of that county's voters. With all of the county's 25 precincts reporting early Wednesday, Warnock had 43% of the county vote, compared to 21% for Loeffler and 13% for Collins.
In the election for the seat currently held by Perdue, the incumbent got 69% of the Carroll County vote and his Democratic challenger Ossoff had 29% in the county.
But again in Douglas County the situation was reversed, with Ossoff capturing 61% of that county's voters, versus Perdue's showing of 37%.
Meanwhile, in the congressional race to represent Carroll County, Ferguson captured 72% of Carroll County's vote and Democratic challenger Almonord had 28% of the county's vote.
In the U.S. House District 13 race, Scott received 63.5% of the Douglas County vote, while the Republican challenger Hites received 36.5% of the county vote.
Times-Georgian writer Stephanie Allen contributed reporting for this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.