U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and several state GOP officials held a whistle-stop style campaign rally Tuesday at the Bradley Street depot in downtown Carrollton.
Loeffler and other GOP officials, including the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Insurance Commissioner, stopped by Carrollton to bask in the enthusiastic support of Republican voters. Loeffler, who is running to keep her seat in the Senate, met with about 100 supporters from Carroll County and shared her values with them.
The Illinois-born Loeffler was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp late last year to replace former Sen. Johnny Isakson as one of the state’s two representatives in the Senate. She is being opposed by U.S. Rep. Doug Collins in a race that pits two candidates with a strong conservative message.
A lifelong Republican and proud Georgian, Loeffler considers herself to be a conservative businesswoman and political outsider. In her remarks to the crowd, Loeffler said she has worked in the Senate to spur economic growth, crack down on illegal immigration, champion fair trade deals, protect farmers, and keep families safe.
Inside the Depot on Bradley Street, most of the attendees wore masks throughout the event and their body temperatures were screened upon entry. The guests, many of whom wore Loeffler and Trump/Pence campaign regalia, had the opportunity to speak face-to-face with Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, Attorney General Christopher Carr, Insurance Commissioner John King, and Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols.
King, a two-star major general of the U.S. Army National Guard, kicked off a series of short speeches praising Loeffler.
“I’m not a professional politician, I’m a lawman and a soldier. And I’m incredibly proud of Senator Loeffler because she is not a professional politician [either],” King said. “I appreciate her so much … I’m incredibly proud of what she does for this great state.”
After King’s speech, Attorney General Carr took center stage and was followed by Lieutenant Governor Duncan. All three speakers praised Loeffler’s work for the nation and state of Georgia.
Duncan then introduced rally goers to Senator Loeffler, where she discussed her ideals and shared her support for President Trump.
“We need more outsiders in Washington who will stand up to the radical left, to the fake news, to the career politicians, to the swamp,” she said. “Look, the president and I don’t owe anyone in Washington anything, that’s why they’re coming after us. We need more outsiders who are willing to fight that fight.”
Also gathering at the venue were those who did not agree with Loeffler. A small group of 15 protesters stood on the opposite side of Bradley Street, some holding “Biden Harris 2020” and anti-Trump signs. One sign said President Trump and Loeffler equaled the death of 180,000 Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bryan Hager, a protest organizer for West Georgia United, said in an email that Loeffler’s support of Trump’s policies and its effect on the social, economic, and health of the United States and its citizens led him and others to devise a protest during the senator’s campaign rally.
“Senator Loeffler does not represent the people of Carroll county. We do not believe the size of your stock portfolio should decide whether you represent Georgia citizens,” he said.
Loeffler supporters, however, entered the rally site paying little to no attention to the protestors outside.
In her short address to the rally goers, Kelly stressed the need for more business-minded people like herself in Washington to help create jobs, opportunities, and help build Georgians up. She also emphasized her support for the president and shared his anti-Democratic Party message.
Loeffler went on to discuss her working-class background and how she became a successful businesswoman, who was later selected to become a U.S. senator by Governor Kemp. Loeffler thanked those who have supported and endorsed her campaign.
“The most important endorsement is yours because I went to Washington to work for each of you. That’s why I’m there, I’m fighting for you,” she said. “Please, tell 500 of your closest friends how hard I’m working to champion conservative values, to fight for you and be your voice in Washington. I want to thank y’all for being here. May God bless you; may God bless Georgia.”
