Government officials in Carroll County are continuing to encourage mask-wearing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, although Gov. Brian Kemp has now authorized local bodies to take tougher stands if they wish.
On Saturday, the governor issued an order that allowed Georgia cities and counties to require face coverings on government-owned property if COVID-19 cases had reached a certain threshold. Previously, Kemp had said that no local government could exceed what the state had ordered, and Kemp had steadfastly declined to do more than encourage mask-wearing.
In July, Kemp had filed a lawsuit against Atlanta’s city council and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after that city adopted a mandate that masks be worn. But that lawsuit has since been revoked.
While the lawsuit targeted Atlanta, the state capital was not the only Georgia government to implement a mask mandate. Over 100 Georgia cities, including Villa Rica, had enacted various types of rules requiring masks to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The Villa Rica order only applies to government-owned property and that order still remains in place. It requires that employees wear masks and that all visitors to city buildings wear masks. Mayor Gil McDougal, who issued the order, has said the purpose was to protect city employees from the virus.
The governments of Carrollton and Carroll County have not yet issued any mask requirement and it is unknown if the local governments have plans to do so.
On Tuesday, Michelle Morgan, Carroll County Commission Chairman, issued a statement on the subject, which included “Carroll County will continue to promote and encourage the wearing of masks and social distancing to continue to slow the spread of the virus.”
“Over the weekend, Governor Brian Kemp issued an extension of his ongoing Executive Order in regard to COVID-19,” her statement said. “The order provides the OPTION to require masks be worn on County Property or while visiting County buildings, except for polling places. Carroll County Government has been strongly encouraging the wearing of masks throughout the County to include County buildings. There is currently a Judicial Order in effect for the Carroll County Courthouse requiring masks.”
Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason said that city officials have not made a final decision on the mask mandate. The city currently has a “Mask Up Carrollton” campaign that encourages the facial coverings.
Kemp’s newest order allows a county government to require masks if it has had 100 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the previous 14 days. Only two of Georgia’s 159 counties are below that threshold, according to CBS News.
If the government officials were to issue a mask mandate, under the governor’s order, it would be illegal for that government to require masks on private property.
Despite this, there are already many privately owned businesses and corporations in Carroll County that already require facial coverings.
Included on this list are Walmart and Target; grocery stores such as Publix, Kroger, and Aldi; pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens; home improvement stores such as Lowes and Home Depot, and many others.
Other places that require masks include the Carroll County School System, Carrollton City School System, West Georgia Technical College, and Tanner Health System.
