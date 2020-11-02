Three people were indicted for murder by the Douglas County Grand Jury on Oct. 22.
District Attorney Ryan Leonard announced the true bills in 21 criminal cases.
The October Grand Jury was the first in about six months since Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton halted non-essential judicial proceedings in the state due to the pandemic.
Melton ordered in September that grand jury proceedings resume.
Derrick Hobbs, Ronika Carswell and Anthony Merrell were all indicted for murder in separate killings that took place in the county earlier this year.
Hobbs, 37, is accused of killing his mother, 59-year-old Lawanda Barrows, and his 4-year-old niece, Layla Hobbs, on June 14, 2020.
Jeff Gore, deputy chief assistant district attorney, is prosecuting the case. Gore said Hobbs stabbed his mother to death as she was dropping him off at his residence. The indictment shows Hobbs used a pair of scissors in the killing.
Gore said after killing Barrows, Hobbs set fire to her car while 4-year-old Layla Hobbs was restrained in a carseat in the back seat causing her to die from smoke inhalation.
Hobbs’ 6-year-old nephew, Darryl “DJ” Hobbs was also in the back seat of the car but survived the fire by escaping, Gore said.
The bodies of both victims were found when Douglas County firefighters and Douglasville police officers responded to a burning vehicle behind a residence at 8036 Colquitt St. in Douglasville, Maj. J.R. Davidson previously told the Sentinel.
Hobbs was indicted for nine offenses including three counts of felony murder, two counts of malice murder, three counts of aggravated assault and one county of first degree arson.
Hobbs was denied bond and remains in the Douglas County Jail. Gore stressed that Hobbs is presumed innocent of the charges unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a jury.
Carswell, 45, is accused of killing Edward Jones on April 24, 2020. According to the indictments, Carswell was driving at high speeds on Interstate 20 while Jones was on the hood of her car. Carswell made an abrupt right turn, causing Jones to be thrown from the vehicle, resulting in a fatal head injury, according to the indictment.
Carswell was indicted for felony murder, first degree homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault. She was given a $100,000 bond and is not currently in custody, according to jail records.
Merrell, 19, is accused of killing Dakota Kenon on May 1, 2020. According to the indictments, Merrell forcibly grabbed Kenon and pulled her through the open passenger side of a pickup truck, causing her to fall. Kenon’s head “forcibly struck the pavement,” resulting in her death by blunt force injury, according to the indictment.
Merrell was indicted for malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. Merrell’s bond was denied and he remains in the Douglas County Jail.
Other cases indicted by the grand jury on Oct. 22 include:
• Robert Jantz on charges of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
• Erik Hernandez on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, etc.
• Adrianne Lee on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, etc.
• Kenneth Edward Puckett on charges of aggravated assault.
• Jamie Lou Wilson on charges of aggravated battery, FVA.
• Jack Holley on charges of aggravated sexual battery.
• John Scharle on charges of battery, FVA.
• Khom Heng on charges of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
• Michael Diaz on charges of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
• . Michael Diaz on charges of terroristic threats, etc.
• Eriq Williams on charges of sexual exploitation of children, etc.
• Jeremiah Linder Jr. on charges of aggravated battery, FVA.
• Lorenzo Price on charges of aggravated battery.
• Jaka Tyson on charges of felony observation.
• Joseph Robinson, JR on charges of possession of firearm during a felony. 19. Jeremiah Tedder and Shannon Gould on charges of burglary, etc.
• Christy Bailey on charges of making false statements, etc.
• William McKnight on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude.
