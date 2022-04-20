"You will keep Him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You. Because he trusts in You. Trust the Lord forever." — Isaiah 26: 3- 4a
We can never avoid strife in the world around us, but with God we can know perfect peace even in turmoil. When we are devoted to Him our whole attitude is steady and stable. Supported by God’s unchanging love and mighty power, we are not shaken by the surrounding chaos. If you want peace, keep your thoughts on and your trust in God.
God is so good to me. Even on my worst days, I still see His blessings. When you’re too focused on living up to other people’s standards, you aren’t spending enough time raising yours.
What you think you become. What you feel you attract. What you imagine you create. Let's respond with grace even when others don’t. So many assume, so little know.
Three rules of life: 1. If you don’t go after what you want, you will never have it. 2. If you do not ask, the answer is always no. 3. If you do not step forward, you will remain in the same place.
Show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs. When you realize your worth, you’ll stop crying over people who never deserved you in the first place. This thought came from my granddaughter. God woke you up this morning, isn’t that enough reason to give Him PRAISE?
I have reached the age where my mind says, I can do that, but my body says, try it and you’ll be sorry. No matter how long you have traveled in the wrong direction, you always have the choice to turn around.
Sometimes life is hard. Sometimes I am afraid. Sometimes I cry. That doesn’t mean I’m weak. It doesn’t mean I need fixing. It means I am human and doing the best I can. Just make sure you are giving it your ALL, and trusting in God to do the healing! BE BLESSED!
