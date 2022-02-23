Pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. 1 Thessalonians 5:16-17.
Our joy and thankfulness should not fluctuate with our circumstances or feelings. It said IN everything, not FOR everything.
When a door closes, knock a few times, but if it still doesn’t open, let it stay closed.
In career, in love, in life when you see the period at the end of the sentence, don’t try and turn it into a comma. Know when something is over and move on.
A dead battery can’t jump another dead battery. Get away from people who can’t charge your spirit when you need a jump. Always listen to your heart. It may be on your left, but it’s always right. Jesus leaving the 99 to find one seems crazy until you are that one.
Be humble and never think that you are better than anyone else. For dust you are, and unto dust you shall return. When our time on this earth is done, money or material things will not matter, but the love, time, and kindness we’ve given others will shine and live on forever. Just a tip.
Never be embarrassed to struggle. There is absolutely no shame in working hard to get where you want to be. The devil hates families and will do everything to try to destroy them.Fight for your family not with your family.
There is nothing more important in your life right now than making sure that you know Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.
Never blame anyone in your life. Good people give you happiness, bad people give you experience, worst people give you a lesson, and best people give you memories.
I copied this prayer from a good friend (Teresa Reese) of mine and wanted to share it.
Thank you Lord for everything you have done for me. Forgive me for all my sins, Heal me from the hurts from my past. I love you and I need you to cover me with your protective shield, my family, my friends, my life projects. Dear Father, please bind up any strongholds and generational curses that are attached to me and my bloodline. I plead the blood of Jesus Christ on my bloodline. Give me your dreams Lord. Bless and protect everyone that seeks you, needs you, and believes in you. Heal the world of this virus. Bring peace to the people who are in conflict. If you love God and are not ashamed of him, put this on your wall for a day and you will see what he'll do. Amen and Amen MAY THE GRAC OF GOD BE WI TH YOU!
