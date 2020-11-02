This past weekend didn’t add any clarity to the Region 6-5A playoff race.
With Chapel Hill and Lithia Springs all suffering losses, it just adds more drama to this weekend’s upcoming games.
Lithia Springs will host Chapel Hill in a key region contest on its homecoming.
New Manchester continued to remain in the title hunt with a convincing 35-7 win over Grady on its homecoming.
Alexander and Douglas County, with the rest of the Region 5-6A teams, were idle this past weekend. The region teams will resume its schedule as they try to add some clarity to a crowded title chase.
Here is a look at some key games:
Alexander at Rome: Both teams are 3-1 in the Region 5-6A standing and tied with Douglas County for second place. The winner continues its chase for a region title, or at least the right to host a first round playoff game.
The Rome Wolves have been to the state playoff the last five seasons, including wining state titles in 2016-17 and region titles from 2016-18 under current coach John Reid. Alexander players are excited about the challenge and process ahead which includes a Nov. 13 home contest against Carrollton and a Nov. 20 regular-season final at home against rival South Paulding.
“I love the feeling I have about this team,” Patrick said. “I think we have what it takes to make the playoffs.”
Douglas County at Dalton: While Dalton is out of the chance for a playoff spot, the Catamounts can play role of spoiler.
Dalton is winless in four region contest and has only one win on the season.
Douglas County is trying to keep its region title hopes alive with a win. The Tigers are currently tied with Alexander and Rome for second-place in the region standings.
Douglas County is 6-1 on the season with its lone loss to Paulding County, which knocked them out of a first-place tie with Carrollton.
Douglas County will continue to rely on its defense to help carry them, but coach Johnny White is challenging his offensive running game.
“I’m going to challenge our offensive line to help us make the run game better,” White said. “I think our defense has to continue to play well, but the key will be our ground game.”
Douglas County is averaging 304 yards of offense per game with 169 coming on the ground. There have been 12 different players that have at least one carry on the season.
However, senior Kobe Harris has been the workhorse in the ground attack with 712 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 carries.
The next leading rusher has been junior Xavion Osborne with 158 yards on 39 carries.
“No question that we have the personnel to get it done,” White said.
Chapel Hill at Lithia Springs: Not only is this a county rivalry game, but its big in the Region 6-5A standings.
Chapel Hill is currently tied with Villa Rica for the region lead at 3-1 with Lithia Springs a half-game behind.
Chapel Hill has the tiebreaker over Villa Rica because of its head-to-head win two weeks ago.
Both Chapel Hill and Lithia Springs are coming off road losses last week.
Chapel Hill has a 9-5 lead in the series and has won the last three meetings. Current Panthers coach Justin DeShon is 3-1 against Lithia Springs while this is Corey Jarvis first game in the rivalry.
Lithia Springs sophomore quarterback Jai’que Hart went over the 1,000-yard mark on the season in last week’s loss to Villa Rica. He has passed for 1,171 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 49% of his passes.
Hart’s main target has been classmate Devon Green, who has 31 receptions for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.