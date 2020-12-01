Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday extended the statewide public health emergency, adding provisions for an eventual distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency will remain in effect until Jan. 8, 2021. An additional executive order that has also been in place since the start of the pandemic was also renewed with current COVID-19 restrictions. This order runs through Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
While the second order does not change any current restrictions, it adds information pertaining to the imminent distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Those changes will allow nurses and pharmacists to administer the pending COVID-19 vaccines, including in a drive-through setting. It also permits any nurse or pharmacist to observe patients for the required 15-minute window after receiving the vaccine.
While no vaccine had received approval from the FDA as of Tuesday, there are several in the final stages of development, with health experts predicting that a vaccine could arrive soon.
Carroll County lies within District 4 of the Georgia Department of Public Health, which encompasses not only Carroll County, but Butts,Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Henry, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup, and Upson counties.
A plan for distribution has not yet been finalized for District 4, according to a spokesperson for DPH.
One of the vaccines on the verge of approval is from Pfizer Inc. and it is required to be stored and transported in extremely cold temperatures, which could pose as a barrier to facilities that are not equipped for these temperatures.
District 4 DPH, however, has confirmed that they are equipped to handle the ultra-cold storage vaccine, should that one be available in the area.
