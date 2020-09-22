Gov. Brian Kemp visited Carrollton on Tuesday and told a group of law enforcement firearms instructors that he supports their work.
Kemp arrived to speak to a conference of the Georgia Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors. Representatives of several law enforcement agencies from across the state were in town for the group’s annual training conference. The four-day event continues today and will finish on Friday.
In an appearance at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, Kemp discussed the importance of law enforcement and its position in keeping communities safe.
“While so much of our attention is on the few (law officers) who have violated their oath, I believe we fail to recognize the important action taken by law enforcement to keep our communities safe everyday,” according to Kemp’s prepared remarks.
“These hometown heroes have gone above and beyond to assist in the fight with COVID-19 and continue to keep countless Georgians safe,” Kemp continued. “And even on the darkest of days, when it seemed like the world abandoned them and demonized their profession, they continue to sacrifice their life for the sake of others.”
“So today, and every day, I want to say thank you,” the governor continued. “To the public safety officers across our state who follow their training, act with integrity, and work tirelessly to keep the peace, we are eternally grateful for your service.”
The instructors’ association provides educational services, encourages the development of relevant training programs and criteria for instructor certification for firearms.
The group was first formed in February of 1990 at Clayton State College in Morrow, Georgia. Membership is available to people who are professionally engaged in firearms training of law enforcement personnel.
“I want to thank you all for everything you are doing to keep your fellow law enforcement officers safe, to uphold the highest ideals of your oath, and to ensure a safer future for all Georgians,” said Kemp. “None of us knows what may come next, but know that you are not alone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.