Jaguars advance with close playoff win

Any football coach will tell you that it’s hard to beat the same opponent twice in one season.
While it is tough, however, it’s not impossible.
New Manchester earned its second win of the season over Hiram on Nov. 28 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Although the Jaguars didn’t duplicate their 33-point win earlier this season, it was enough to advance them into the second round.
New Manchester is the only county team still alive in the Georgia High School Association’s state championship hunt.
The Jaguars escaped with a 21-17 home win over Hiram for the program’s first state playoff win.
“Hiram did an excellet job in the game,” New Manchester coach Cedric Jackson said. “We were fortunate to bounce back and be able to advance.”
New Manchester went down 10-0 in the first quarter before crawling back into the game.
The Jaguars trailed 17-14 at halftime before the pitching a second-half shutout.
“We played well in the first half,” New Manchester defensive coordinator Julian Washington said. “In the second half, I told the kids to keep playing hard. I told them to make a play.”
And the defense did.
Sophomore defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby got a strip sack while senior defensive back Max Roberts scooped it up and scored on a 60-yard fumble recovery to allow the team to advance.
“It was huge,” Washington said. “We are a senior heavy team. It was great seeing those guys fight through adversity and get the win.”
New Manchester held the Hornets to 139 yards of offense, 103 coming on the ground. The Hornets only passed for 36 yards, with 32 coming on a trick play that resulted in a touchdown.
On the game, Washington’s defense had two sacks, an interception and three fumble recoveries to go with 10 tackles for loss.
Jackson had plenty of praise for his defense.
“They won the game for us,” said Jackson, who is in his first full year as the team’s head coach. “It has really showed that the kids have bought in to what we are doing. They are proving that they belong and can play with anybody.”
New Manchester advances to host Eastside this Friday in the second round.
Eastside needed a 19-yard field as time expired for a 3-0 win over Southwest DeKalb to advance to the second round for the second time in three seasons.
Eastside is 9-2 overall and the No. 2 seed out of Region 8-5A. The Eagles have relied on their defense and special teams all season.
Saturday’s game against SW DeKalb at Sharp Stadium was no different.
“Our defense was lights out,” Eastside head coach Troy Hoff told the Covington News. “They don’t score, they can’t win. Our guys take a lot of pride in that.”
It was the third shutout win for the Eagles in the last four games. Eastside has allowed just 10 points over a five-game stretch since giving up 35 points in a close loss to Region 8-5A champion Clarke Central.
Offensively, New Manchester rolled up 210 yards in the Hiram win.
Jaguars sophomore quarterback Rico Jones passed for 130 yards and a score while senior running back Teondre Carter rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Jones lone score was to senior Malik Laurent, who had five catches for 40 yards.
This is the first time since the 2017 season that a Douglas County team has advanced into the second round, and first second round home playoff game for a county school since the 2002 season.
“Eastside is a very sound in what they do,” Jackson said. “I think we matchup well with them.”
