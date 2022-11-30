"If you suffer because you are a Christian, don’t be ashamed of it, but thank God that you bear Christ’s name.— 1 Peter 3
You may not be able to keep people from slandering you, but you can at least stop supplying them with ammunition. As long as you do what is right, their accusations will be empty and will only embarrass them. Keep your conduct above criticism.
Respect is the most important element of your personality. It is like an investment. Whatever you give to others, it will return to you with profit. The hardest times in your life often lead to the greatest moments in your life. Keep going, tough situations build strong people in the end. If you don’t leave your past, it will destroy your future. Live for what today has to offer, not what yesterday has taken away Worrying is like a rocking chair, it gives you something to do, but gets you it nowhere.
Think about this: Pizza always confuse me, it comes in a square box, yet when you open it, it’s round, and when you start eating it, it’s a triangle. Life and people are like pizza, look different, appear different and of course, behave absolutely different.
Pray this prayer: Dear God, if I’m wrong, correct me, if I’m lost, guide me. If I start to give up, keep me going. Amen!
Everyone makes mistakes in life, but that doesn’t mean they have to pay for them the rest of their life. Sometimes good people make bad choices. It doesn’t mean they are bad, it means they are human. Stop caring about what the world thinks and start caring about what Jesus thinks. This world is temporary but Jesus is eternal.
If we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in. Grace is when God gives us things we don’t deserve. Mercy is when he spares us from bad things we deserve. Blessings are when He is generous with both. God is good all the time! BLESS THAT WONDERFUL NAME OF JESUS!
