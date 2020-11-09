It will go down as rivalry week, and it lived up to the billing with several dramatic showdowns.
In the end, Heard County knocked off ranked Haralson County, while Bremen held on to beat Temple; Bowdon stayed unbeaten in region action with a win over Mt. Zion; Central stepped out of region action to beat McDonough; and Carrollton knocked off East Paulding in a region game.
Heard County 26, Haralson County 12: In one of the season’s biggest upsets, the Braves knocked off previously unbeaten Haralson County.
The Rebels entered the contest as the fourth-ranked team in the Class AA poll. But as a result of Thursday’s game, the Rebels dropped to 6-1 overall and 1-1 in Region 5-AA.
Heard County improved to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the league.
In a game played last Thursday, Heard led 13-6 at the half and limited the Rebels offense from getting on track most of the night.
Heard’s Marc Fench was 12 of 21 for 139 yards and three touchdowns.
Ashton Bonner rushed for 132 yards on 21 carries with a TD.
Chief Borders led the defense for the Braves with 21 tackles, including three for a loss.
Heard County returns to action Friday at home in a region game against Bremen.
Haralson County is off this week.
Bremen 15, Temple 14: The Bremen Blue Devils improved to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in Region 5-AA action with their victory Friday night.
Temple dropped to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in the region.
The Tigers lost for the second time in a row after winning three straight games midway through the season.
With the two teams tied at 7-all at halftime, Bremen outscored the Tigers 8-7 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Bremen was coming off a loss to Callaway.
The Blue Devils return to action next week with a game at Heard County.
Temple is at home against Callaway in a region game.
Bowdon 49, Mt. Zion 21: The Red Devils improved to 4-4 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-A with the win Friday night.
Mt. Zion dropped to 6-2 overall and 1-2 in the region.
The Red Devils have won four of their last five games.
The Eagles have lost their last two games after winning six in a row.
Bowdon plays at home next week against B.E.S.T. Academy.
Mt. Zion takes on Trion at home in a region game.
Central 27, McDonough 0: The Lions stepped out of region competition and rolled to a comfortable victory Friday.
The Lions improved to 6-2 overall. McDonough dropped to 1-8.
Narada Levett rushed for 229 yards and three TDs. He now has 1,622 yards and 16 TDs.
Kameron Edge had three catches for 26 yards in the win.
Central plays at Cedartown next week.
Carrollton 35, East Paulding 7: Carrollton won its fifth game in a row and moved to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in Region 5-AAAAAA with Friday’s league victory.
The Trojans started the contest with a safety to lead 2-0 and, despite only leading 13-2 at the half, controlled the action most of the way.
James McCauley was 14 of 22 yards for 181 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions en route to the victory.
Running back Keshawn Ridley rushed for 112 yards on 13 carries and two TDs.
Carrollton travels to Douglas County Friday in a region game.
Looking ahead
Villa Rica was off last week but returns to action Friday at home against New Manchester.
The Wildcats bring a 4-4 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the Region 6-AAAAA contest.
Statistics included in this article are based on what teams have posted on the website MaxPreps. Some schools chose not to post or update their statistics.
