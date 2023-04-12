"A man who has friends must himself be friendly, but thee is a friend who sticks closer than a brother." — Proverbs 18:24.
We all need friends who will stick close, listen, care, and offer help when it is needed, in good times and bad. It is better to have one such friend than dozens of superficial acquaintances. Instead of wishing you could find a true friend; seek to become one.
When you realize everybody isn’t your friend and everyone does not deserve to have and experience the best of you, that’s when your life changes. I thank God for every failed friendship. It hurt. I didn’t understand it but God knew.
We are all growing and sometimes outgrow friendships, it's okay, just know you enjoyed the friendship while it lasted now on to better.
True beauty is not just physical appearance, but also about inner beauty, kindness, and helpfulness. It is important to be humble and to help others whenever possible, for that is what makes us truly beautiful.
Some people don’t understand that sitting in your own house alone in peace, eating snacks and minding your own business is priceless.
If the Bible is stepping on your toes, it’s because your feet are in the wrong place. The early church wanted to know, "what must I do to be saved?"
Today’s church is asking, "what can I do and still be saved?"
After all it does not exist to entertain the saved. It exists to train disciples to glorify God and reach the lost.
At age 20, we worry about what others think of us. At age 40, we don’t care what they think of us. At age 60, we discover they haven’t been thinking of us at all.
Happiness is an inside job. Don’t assign anyone else that much power over your life.
Be the person you needed when you were going through tough times. Kindness doesn’t cost a thing, yet it’s the richest gift you can give.
Be strong but not rude. Be kind but not weak. Be humble but not timid. Be proud but not arrogant. If somebody reaches out to you to vent, take time to listen. You might be all they got.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.