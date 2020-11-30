Justin Hall has been a real problem for opposing defenses since stepping on the Ball State campus four years ago.
The former Alexander High standout is on track to become the Cardinals all-time reception leader.
Hall is fifth in the nation in all-purpose yards per game with a 192 yards per game average. It ranks third in the Mid-American Conference behind D’Wayne Eskridge of Western Michigan (255 yards per game) and Jaret Patterson of Buffalo at 230 yards per game.
They rank first and second in the nation, respectively.
Recently, the 5-foot-9 Hall senior was one of four players named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll.
The Paul Hornung Award is in it 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission to honor football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2021.
On the season, Hall has 27 receptions for 379 yards and a touchdown. He has also rushed for 138 yards and a score on 16 carries.
In Saturday’s conference win over Toledo, Hall was a key component through the air and on the ground for 151 yards from scrimmage. He had nine receptions for a career-high 127 yards in addition to rushing for 24.
“I feel like as far as what sets me apart from other talents, is my work habits,” Hall recently told NFL Draft Diamonds. “I know everyone says it, but I know it ain’t just words with me, I work my butt off.”
For his career, Hall has played in 40 games and has 235 receptions for 2,486 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 512 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
While there has been talk of Hall being drafted, he said he is just concentrating on the season.
Hall, who’s never missed a game, is Ball State’s primary return man on punts and kickoffs.
“To this point I feel like, while it’s nice to know that I am getting a buzz, that doesn’t mean anything,“ Hall told NFL Draft Diamonds. “I am still focused on what’s in front of me. That’s the season, that’s my team right now, I can’t control what the future holds. So I stay focused on today.”
