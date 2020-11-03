Voters across Villa Rica had three contested state House races on their mind Tuesday, two in Douglas County and one in Carroll County.
In the two House seats representing Douglas County, both incumbents won re-election against their challengers, while voters in Carroll County helped elect a new representative for the House 18 seat.
Incumbent Micah Gravely easily won re-election against Democratic challenger Angela Mayfield to hold onto the state House District 67 seat. The district includes Douglas and Paulding counties.
In the race for House District 66, current Rep. Kimberly Alexander will be returning to the Gold Dome, defeating Republican challenger Jason Jones. The district includes Paulding and Douglas counties.
And Carroll County voters helped to choose Bremen attorney and Republican Tyler Paul Smith to represent House District 18 against his Democratic opponent, Pat Rhudy. The district includes portions of Carroll and Haralson counties.
In the District 67 race, Gravley won 62.3% of the total vote in Douglas and Paulding counties, while Mayfield captured 37.6%, according to unofficial results posted early Wednesday by the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
In Douglas County, Gravley won 9,464 of the 16,623 votes cast in that race, or 57%, while Mayfield scored 7,159 (43%) of the ballots. In Paulding County, Gravley took 70% of the 11,449 votes cast to Mayfield's showing of just under 30%.
In the District 66 race, the incumbent Alexander won 66.4% of the districtwide total of 28,276 votes, while Jones won 33.5% of the total vote.
In Douglas, Alexander won 15,428 votes, or 73% of the 21,229 votes cast in that county; her opponent Jones won 5,801 ballots, or 27% of the Douglas County vote. In Paulding County, Alexander came in second to Jones, 48% to Jones' 52%, but still won enough votes when combined with the Douglas County results to secure reelection.
Those who live within House District 18, which straddles Carroll and Haralson counties will have a new face representing them in the General Assembly.
Republican Tyler Smith defeated Democrat Pat Rhudy to take the seat that had been held by former Rep. Kevin Cooke, who chose not to seek reelection and instead made an unsuccessful bid for a congressional seat.
With all precincts in Carroll and Haralson counties reporting on Wednesday, Smith had 75.1% of the 24,158 ballots cast, compared to Rhudy’s 5,998, or 24.8% overall.
In Carroll County, Smith was the top vote-getter with a total of 8,026 votes (63.6%) against Rhudy’s 4,580 votes (36.3%). Smith received 87.7% of the votes in Haralson County versus Rhudy’s 12.2% of the votes.
As a native of west Georgia, Smith said he ran to give back to the community and will succeed Rep. Kevin Cooke, who retired to run for the state’s 14th Congressional seat. He is an attorney at The Law Office of Julie C. Moore, LLC, grew up in Haralson County and graduated from Bremen High School.
He then earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina. Afterwards, he received a Juris Doctorate from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. He served as a legislative aide to several state House representatives, including Cooke.
“I am humbled and truly honored by the trust the voters Carroll and Haralson counties have placed in me to represent them in the state House of Representatives,” Smith told the Times-Georgian.
“I thank God for the opportunity to serve my west Georgia community with the conservative values that have been instilled in me and I am committed to bringing those same values to the Georgia House of Representatives. I will work tirelessly to protect the interests of our community and will always fight for our liberties.”
Times-Georgian writer Michael O'Hearn contributed reporting for this article.
