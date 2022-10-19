Last Saturday, October 15, the Golden City Cruisers held their end of season Super Cruise-In in Villa Rica. At the end of the Cruise-In, a presentation was made from the Golden City Cruisers to three local charities.
This year checks were presented to: Wanda Darrah, Chair Board of Associates with Kids Peace Georgia; Wayne Shelton, President, Fullerville Mission; Cpl Tommy King, Villa Rica Police Department, Shop With A Cop Representative.
The Cruisers hold various events, cake walks, 50/50 raffles etc., throughout their Cruise In season which generate funds for these donations along with donations from their various corporate sponsors.
