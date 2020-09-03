The 42nd annual Gold Rush Festival will take place next weekend in Villa Rica, but it will be unlike any of the previous events.
For one thing, instead of a one-day event, it will be two days, with a concert on the evening of Sept. 11, and then a day of races, parades, and street vendors on Sept. 12.
Villa Rica officials had struggled with the plans for the event this year, and many wondered if it would take place at all after a season in which many events and festival were canceled. But just like every other thing this year, the COVID-19 pandemic will shape how this year’s Gold Rush Festival plays out.
The festival was established in 1978 to honor Villa Rica’s history as the scene of the nation’s first “gold rush,” when miners and settlers rushed into the area after gold was discovered in 1826. This predates the better-known gold rush that took place in Dahlonega, Georgia.
It is one of the city’s premier events and normally draws crowds of over 5,000 people to downtown, filling motels and boosting the incomes of local shops and restaurants. All of those have been hurting this year due to the loss of business caused by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free, rain-or-shine concert that kicks off the festival on Friday, Sept. 11 will take place, as always, at The Mill Amphitheater, at 106 Temple St. But seating will be limited because of social distancing rules that will be in place.
The headlining act this year will be a local favorite, the Velcro Pygmies, a high-energy band that evokes the look, sound and feel of the 1980s glam rock era. They will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and their show is scheduled to end at 10 p.m.
There are several new rules in place for the concert due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be only 400 seats available at the amphitheater, so space is limited and organizers say they are likely to fill up quickly. There will be no more than six chairs per seating area. Once the seating areas are filled, the event will be at capacity and no additional guests can be accommodated.
Concertgoers will be able to reserve seating through the Eventbrite website. After doing so, they are asked to bring their registration form with them on the night of the concert.
All people entering the amphitheater must be wearing a mask; if they do not have one, a mask will be provided. Also, all people will have their temperature taken before entering the amphitheater.
Once people have moved to their seating area, they may remove their mask. If they leave the seating area, they must put the mask back on.
The next day, the main Gold Rush Festival will take place, beginning at 8 a.m. for a 5K race/walk.
The Gold Rush Road Race will begin and end at The Mill amphitheater. Participants will head along West Church Street to the Dallas Highway and all the way out to Punkintown Road. Turning east, they will then turn south on Old Stone Road, then on to North Avenue and back to The Mill.
At 10 a.m., the annual Gold Rush Parade will begin at Villa Rica Elementary School on the corner of South Dogwood and Peachtree streets, proceeding along West Montgomery street, before turning south on South Carroll Road. The parade will then go along West Wilson Street to Highway 61, then turn north on South Dogwood Street before ending at the Elementary School.
From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., food and craft vendors will open their spaces set around The Mill. From noon until 3 p.m. there will also be kids’ entertainment on The Mill stage.
People may register for the 5K race, the parade, or as a vendor via the downtownvillarica.com website. That is also where additional information can be found, or you can call 678-840-1441.
“A lot of thought and consideration was put into this decision,” said Janet Chumley, director of Villa Rica Main Street, the main organizer for the event. “Please bear with us as we are adjusting to the ‘new normal’ as well.”
The sponsors for this year’s Gold Rush Festival are Tanner Health System, Southwire, Holiday Inn Express-Villa Rica, the Tisinger Vance law firm and the City of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.