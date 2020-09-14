Cam Gill knew had a hunch that he had survived the last day of cuts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.
While several players were being called to the coaches office and given the news of their release, the day went on as normal for Gill, who starred at Chapel Hill High.
During a session with the Bucs trainer, the news that he made the roster almost spilled.
The confirmation for Gill came when he saw his name on the list for the team meeting. After entering the meeting, he was congratulated by his position coach that he was officially on the Bucs 53-man roster.
Gill was on the sidelines Sunday during the Bucs nationally televised game against NFC South rival New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“It was kind of strange because I didn’t really get the official word until later that evening,” Gill said. “I just had a feeling that I made it because of what people were saying. I didn’t hear nothing, so I was like no news is good news.”
A former All-American at Wagner College in New York, Gill is one of 150 former Georgia high school players that made NFL rosters.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder will primary be a backup at outside linebacker and play on special teams.
“I’m here to provide depth,” Gill said.
The Bucs are considered a contender for the NFC South title with the offseason pickup of Pro Bowl quarterback Tom Brady, who led the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowls, winning six of them.
Despite an All-American career at Wagner, Gill wasn’t invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, and he went undrafted this past April.
With no preseason games because of the coronavirus pandemic, Gill faced a long shot of making the 53-man roster.
He admitted to getting very little reps in practice.
“This is huge in making the team,” Gill said. “I give all praise to God. With the coronavirus, I had to make everything happen in practice.”
Gill said he only got two to three reps during practice.
“There was no room for errors,” Gill said. “Being on a team with Pro Bowl players, you definitely had to elevate your game. I felt like I was one of them too. I just stayed in my playbook and the Bible.”
