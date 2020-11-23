Food Desert Profile: A mother of four

Just a few minutes away from home, Brandy Shoemake stops at the Dollar General store in Clem to get cash and to purchase a few birthday cards, candy, and deodorant for her son on her visit.
If she wanted something more than the $12 worth of items bought, she would have to drive through Carrollton’s evening traffic after a long day at work.
Shoemake is 36, married, and a mother of four. She also lives in what health authorities consider a food desert — and that means she must make an extra effort to provide affordable and nutritious food for her family.
She doesn’t consider her family to be low-income, nor do they have issues purchasing items. Yet because of where they have chosen to live, Shoemake has everyday struggles and inconveniences that make life slightly more difficult than people living in a food oasis.
Every workday, Shoemake travels from Clem to Newnan to her job as a probation assistant in Coweta County. Throughout the day, she spends hours recording, monitoring, and assisting the county legal system with paperwork on client progress.
After a long day at work, Shoemake will drive about 30 minutes, where she might stop by the Little Giant Farmer’s Market in Sargent to purchase some groceries for her family.
However, she prefers to not shop there; the prices, she said are too high. Some businesses take advantage of their location, knowing that most people in the area would rather buy groceries there instead of dealing with traffic in Newnan, according to Shoemake.
But having a family of outgoing individuals such as her husband, who is a firefighter and paramedic for Coweta County, and four young, hungry athletes requires her to visit a grocery store at least twice a week. And that does not include the additional two visits a week to the local dollar store for small items.
“I’m not one of those people that will buy like $300 in groceries,” she said.
However, Shoemake noted that her weekly visits to the grocery store are partly because of family members like her 14-year-old son, Mason, an offensive lineman for Central High School who devours large quantities of food on a regular basis.
As a matter of fact, Shoemake’s grocery of choice happens to be Kroger, which is located at one of Carrollton’s busiest intersections. During rush hour, the simple 15-minute drive from Clem to that intersection can add many more minutes to her day.
“If there was a grocery store here [in Clem], I would shop there to keep from dealing with traffic,” she said.
To some, such an issue may seem like a minor inconvenience. But it’s still a big burden for someone whose four children partake in extracurricular activities after school, and whose husband has an extremely demanding job.
Because of her husband’s “weird” but irregular work schedule as a firefighter and paramedic, taking on most of the household workload necessarily falls on her, Shoemake said.
If, during a shopping foray to Carrollton or Sargent, she happens to forget something, she stops by the Dollar General in Clem later or the next day, since it is nearby.
“We live five minutes down the road, so I usually come here to get some things,” she said. She also noted that an additional benefit is that basic household items like paper towels and toilet paper are cheaper there than elsewhere.
Shoemake relies on Kroger to purchase meats, vegetables, fruits, deli food, frozen foods, and medication.
“There are some things I can get here and make a meal out of,” she said about the local Dollar General. “But it’s not like Kroger.”
