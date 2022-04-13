Due to popular demand, the Community Farmer’s Market is returning to Villa Rica next month.
The Market will resume on May 2, and will be held thereafter each Monday through October from 4–7 p.m. in the parking lot of the city’s Welcome Center downtown, near The Mill amphitheater, at 106 Temple St.
Fresh produce from local growers will be featured at the market, which is being sponsored by the city’s Downtown Development Authority. While some craft goods will also be on sale, the organizers of the weekly event say that food will be the primary focus of the market.
A previous farmer’s market had been held next to The Mill. But after it ended, there was revived interest in the market; so much so that the DDA has announced that it would be brought back to downtown.
Along with fresh produce, non-produce growers are expected, including local honey farmers, beef growers and others. Each will pay a small fee to the Downtown Development Authority, which will use the funds to promote and operate the market.
“The people of Villa Rica deserve to have access to healthy, fresh options close to home,” said Brandi Freemen of Bedelia’s Bees, whose honey will be sold at the market. “Having a hometown market is also a great local economic stimulator as it keeps and brings money to the area.”
A weekly fee of $10 will be charged to produce vendors, while sellers of non-produce items will pay a fee of $15. Both types of vendors may also pay seasonal fee of $200 and $350 respectively.
Vendors – who may contact the city to participate – will be drawn from across the west Georgia area, including Dallas, Rockmart, and Douglasville. Vendors from Carroll County and Villa Rica will receive priority for the limited number of stalls.
Booth spaces will be 10 feet by 10 feet, along with spaces between the vendors, who are encouraged to bring their own tents, tables, chairs, and other items they will need. No electrical power will be supplied to the booth spaces.
The Authority is also encouraging acoustic performers to sign up and help entertain the shoppers expected for the event. However, the city will not be providing any equipment, such as the amphitheater’s sound system.
The new edition of the farmer’s market will not only feature a wider variety of food vendors it will also start a bit later in the day than the previous market, which organizers hope will encourage more shoppers to participate.
Those shoppers will also be encouraged to visit Villa Rica’s downtown shops and restaurants. And while shopping, visitors will find sidewalk games and food trucks.
For more information about vending, please email sgordon@villarica.gov or call 678-840-1441
