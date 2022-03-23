For His anger is but for a moment, His favor is for life; Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning — Psalm 30:5.
Like a shot given by a doctor, the discomfort of God’s anger lasts only a moment, but the good effects go on for a long time. Let God’s anger be a sharp pain that warns you to turn from sin.
Worry is like a rocking chair, it gives you something to do, but gets you nowhere. Y’all better enjoy your 20's, 30's, and 40's because in your 50's, your check-engine light is going come on.
There comes a time to stop trying to make things right with people that won’t own their part in what went wrong. You need someone who goes out of their way to make it obvious that they want you in their life. Loving yourself heals a lot in you, so you don't depend on another's love to live your life to the fullest. You eventually radiate love and then you attract the exact person that will love you. It’s an inside job.
It’s painful when you go through something that kills you inside but you have to act like it doesn’t affect you at all. Forgive the people that hurt you. God will pay you back with double the joy, double the victory.
Nobody has it easy, everybody has issues, you never know what people are going through. So pause before you start judging, or mocking others. Everybody is fighting their unique war. A lot of people are broken inside but still manage to smile.
To everyone under secret pains, God will wipe away your tears. God is still writing your story. Quit trying to steal the pen. Trust the Author.
My body sometimes feels sore, but it still works. I don’t sleep well most nights, but I do wake up to fight another day. My wallet is not full but my stomach is. I don’t have all the things I ever wanted but I do have everything I need. My life is by no means perfect, but it's my life and I’m happy. Thank God everyday for His bountiful BLESSINGS.
